There is no single stack that fits every organization. Use these capabilities as a decision checklist, then map them to the tools and controls already in place.

Workflow intake and orchestration

Define how work enters the factory, what context is required, and how the system decides whether to act, request clarification, or wait for a person. Make it possible to pause, resume, retry, or escalate a task without losing its history.

Start with a narrow, repeatable type of work, such as a well-bounded maintenance task or an internal application workflow, rather than automating every kind of engineering request at once.

Development environments and integrations

The workflow needs an environment that can build and test the real application, including the relevant toolchain and dependencies. Decide which repositories, services, browsers, APIs, and other tools it can reach. Avoid granting broad access just because it makes the first demonstration easier.

For integrations used by several workflows, define an owner, supported interface, versioning approach, and process for handling changes. If the integration is still useful only to one team, keeping it local may be simpler than creating a shared service.

Identity, governance, and security

Give each person, service, and agent a known identity and an accountable owner. Scope permissions to the task, limit credential lifetime, and define how access can be revoked. Apply controls in the environment where work runs; instructions in a prompt or a wiki page are not an enforcement boundary.

Decide which actions need an approval, such as merging to a protected branch, accessing sensitive data, or changing production systems. Keep the approval attributable to a person and make it possible to stop a workflow when risk changes.

Context and shared knowledge

Agents and automation depend on context: repository instructions, architecture guidance, internal documentation, API definitions, and prior decisions. Assign owners to shared context and make updates reviewable. Stale guidance can be more harmful when it is reused across many workflows than when it sits in one team repository.

Separate knowledge by scope. Some context belongs to a repository; some may be useful across a team; a shared integration or policy may need a service owner. Avoid creating one central context bundle that treats every document as current and authoritative.

Observability and measurement

Record enough information to understand what happened: the task, workflow version, agent or service identity, tools used, access granted, decisions made, checks run, and output produced. Protect the records and connect them to the work item and release they describe.

Measure more than activity or model spend. A useful view can include completed and accepted work, cycle time, retries, rework, human review and correction time, direct usage costs, and quality or security outcomes. The exact measures depend on the workflow. Define them before comparing results, and include pending work and human intervention so the numbers do not hide unfinished or rescued tasks.

A trace showing the model and tool cost for a run is not, by itself, the total cost or value of the work. Consider the relevant engineering effort, rework, downstream result, and a comparable baseline before drawing a conclusion.