Start with a foundation of policy, audit, and ownership. Define the rules before work runs, record consequential actions, and assign a human owner for the systems and controls involved. From that foundation, apply controls at each stage of the lifecycle.

The GitLab Security Standard organizes its guidance into five stages: Authorize, Isolate, Verify, Release, and Respond. This is GitLab's framework for hardening a software factory and earning agent autonomy; it is not a universal certification or a substitute for an organization's own risk assessment.

Authorize: Control who and what can act

Inventory the people, agents, services, and integrations that can access software systems. Give each an identifiable owner and the minimum access needed for its task. Scope credentials, limit their lifetime, and define how to revoke them.

For higher-risk operations, require an approval boundary that is attributable to a person. A task description or agent plan should not itself grant additional permissions.

Isolate: Contain execution and inputs

Run builds and agent tasks with boundaries that limit access to files, secrets, tools, and network destinations. Use approved dependencies and tools, and avoid giving an execution environment broader access than the task requires.

Isolation reduces the reach of a compromised dependency, malicious instruction, or unexpected agent action. It should be enforced by the runtime or platform, rather than depending on the agent to follow instructions.

Verify: Check changes with independent controls

Apply required tests, security checks, and policy rules to both human- and agent-authored changes. Protect the checks themselves so the actor being evaluated cannot silently change or bypass them.

Verification should cover the change and the build inputs that matter to its risk. Record the result and make it clear which checks passed before the change can advance.

Release: Prove what reaches production

Connect a release to its source, dependencies, build process, and verification evidence. Sign or attest artifacts where appropriate, and verify the exact artifact being deployed—not just a mutable name or tag.

This creates a traceable chain from approved inputs to the software that runs. A signature or attestation only provides assurance when the identity behind it is trusted and the evidence is checked before release.

Respond: Stop, trace, and recover

Make it possible to stop a workflow, revoke an agent or service's access, and identify the changes or releases it touched. When a finding is confirmed, track remediation through to a fix that has been verified in the relevant environment.

Time to containment and time to verified remediation are measures for this response loop. Teams should define the start and end events consistently and interpret results by severity and context.