SAFe without silos in GitLab

Published on: April 8, 2025
Learn how to map the Scaled Agile Framework to the native capabilities of the DevSecOps platform and the advantages that come from doing so.
Let's talk about what happens when your organization adopts the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) to scale to enterprise levels. You've got multiple teams working on complex products, and you need a way to coordinate all that work. But here's a common headache: Your planning happens in one tool, while your actual development work lives somewhere else entirely.
This divide creates real problems day-to-day. Developers jump between systems constantly. Product managers struggle to get an accurate picture of progress. And everyone wastes time manually copying information from one place to another. It's precisely the kind of disjointed experience that SAFe was designed to eliminate.
While your development teams might already be using GitLab for source code management, CI/CD, and security, you may wonder whether GitLab can also support your planning needs within the SAFe framework. The good news is that GitLab's Agile project management capabilities offer strong support for SAFe, in this article, you'll learn how GitLab maps to SAFe concepts and ceremonies, all within the same DevSecOps platform your software developers already know and love.
SAFe, or the Scaled Agile Framework, is a way to bring Agile principles to large organizations without losing speed, alignment, or customer focus. It takes the iterative and flexible teamwork model of small teams and applies its principles across big organizations that have multiple teams, roadmaps, and stakeholders. This brings the organization into alignment, all planning and executing in the same direction. For product managers, SAFe helps connect strategy to execution so you’re not just shipping fast, you’re shipping the right things, backed by clear priorities and cross-team alignment.
SAFe reduces silos, encourages collaboration, and helps teams rally around customer outcomes, not just tasks. When integrated in GitLab, the magic really happens: visibility, traceability, and delivery all live in one place.
First, let's establish how SAFe concepts map to GitLab:
|SAFe
|GitLab
|Epic
|Top-level Epic
|Capability
|Sub-epic (Level 1)
|Feature
|Sub-epic (Level 2)
|User Story
|Issue
|Task
|Task
|Team
|Custom Field / Scoped Label
|Sprint
|Iteration
|Program Increment (PI)
|Milestone
|Value Stream
|Top-level Group
|Agile Release Train (ART)
|Top-level Group
With this mapping as your guide, you can set up GitLab to mirror your SAFe implementation. The group structure lets you organize around your value streams and ARTs, while the work item hierarchy (with up to seven levels of nested epics!) gives you all the depth you need for complex product portfolios. Whether you're working at the portfolio level (with top-level groups), program level (with subgroups), or team level (with projects), GitLab's organizational structure aligns perfectly with SAFe's hierarchy.
Now for the fun part - how do you actually run your SAFe ceremonies in GitLab? Let's walk through each one.
To facilitate the cross-team alignment and dependency management that makes PI planning successful, GitLab offers several capabilities:
GitLab gives you flexibility for PI planning through both the Epic boards (which can be configured to show team assignments) and the Roadmap view (which shows features over time like a Gantt chart). You can switch between these views during your planning session depending on whether you're focusing on the timeline or team organization.
As a product manager, running effective refinement sessions means having clear visibility into your feature backlog. You can run your refinement session right inside GitLab. No more updating one tool during the meeting and then having to update another tool afterward.
GitLab powers refinement sessions with:
When it's time to figure out what your team can tackle in the next sprint, GitLab gives you:
This means you can keep everything in one place and spend your planning meetings actually planning instead of jumping between tools.
💡 Check out this tutorial on using GitLab to facilitate Scrum for a detailed glimpse into the power of GitLab in Agile planning and sprint tracking.
Your team can gather around the board during daily stand-ups and actually see what everyone's working on, what's stuck, and what's ready for review – all in one view. For your dev team's daily stand-ups, GitLab lets you:
Want to know how your team is doing over time? GitLab provides comprehensive metrics with:
These metrics help you understand if your team is getting faster, where they're getting stuck, and what you might want to talk about in your next retrospective.
I know there are plenty of planning tools that can handle SAFe ceremonies. But there are game-changing reasons why I genuinely believe GitLab is different:
If your dev teams already love GitLab, why make them jump to another tool for planning or create some complex, cobbled-together integrations? Bringing your SAFe planning into GitLab creates a much smoother experience for everyone.
I've worked with teams transitioning from traditional SAFe tools to GitLab, and here's what I've learned: Focus on what each ceremony is trying to accomplish, not on recreating exact replicas of your old tools.
The teams that get the most out of GitLab are the ones who embrace its native capabilities instead of fighting against them. Yes, it takes some initial work to figure out how to map your SAFe concepts and set up your workflows. But once you do, you'll find your processes actually get simpler rather than more complex.
The key is defining conventions that everyone follows. Which labels mean what? How will you track teams? What goes in an epic versus an issue? With a little upfront investment in these decisions, you'll end up with an intuitive system that eliminates all that cross-tool coordination overhead.
Ready to give this a shot? Here's how to start implementing SAFe in GitLab:
Taking time to think through these decisions upfront will save you many headaches later. And remember, you don't have to perfect it on day one - you can always adjust as you learn.
GitLab gives you a solid foundation for running SAFe, especially if your dev teams are already GitLab fans. When you bring planning and development into the same tool, you eliminate those painful handoffs, make collaboration way easier, and get everything moving faster.
The beauty of GitLab's planning tools is that they're flexible enough to adapt to your specific flavor of SAFe. You're not locked into rigid workflows - you can evolve your approach as your teams mature and your needs change.
Ready to see how much better life is without those planning silos? Start your free trial today and experience firsthand how GitLab can transform your SAFe implementation.
