One dollar commitment covers platform seats and GitLab Credits. You draw down from a single balance.

Seat licenses and credit-based capabilities are bought on different tracks, then locked until renewal or an amendment.

How you buy

Raise or lower reserved seats for the upcoming month in Customers Portal, with no amendment.

Growing or shrinking seats usually means a contract change, or living with idle seats until the term ends.

Seats and credits share the same commitment, so you can shift spend as agent usage grows or slows.

Move budget between both

Credits sit apart from seats. Moving budget between people and AI usage means another buy.

Eligible capabilities on the rate card draw from the Flex balance you already have.

Draw from the commitment

Turning on a new credit-metered capability mid-term often needs a new quote and paperwork.

Spend control

Fragmented invoices Seat invoices and usage overages land separately, so finance pieces the story together after the fact.