Flex your seats and AI spend monthly
One annual agreement. No amendments.
Predict less. Flex more.
Predict less. Flex more.
Predict less. Flex more.
Predict less. Flex more.
Agentic software engineering makes headcount, credit burn, and new capabilities hard to predict six months out. GitLab Flex is one annual dollar commitment you reshape month to month across seats, GitLab Credits, and eligible usage-based capabilities, without re-procurement.
Seats move with the team
When a project wraps or a new team comes online, reallocate next month's reserved seats inside the same agreement.
Credits scale with agent usage
Draw GitLab Credits from the same commitment as seats so AI spend and platform spend stay in one plan.
New capabilities, same contract
Eligible capabilities that land on the rate card after you sign draw from the commitment you already have.
Set your reservation, then steer as needs change
Set your reservation, then steer as needs change
Set your reservation, then steer as needs change
Set your reservation, then steer as needs change
Reserve seats and credits for the upcoming month in your customer portal, with caps to keep spend in check. Reserved capacity draws first, and usage above it accrues against your remaining balance.
Monthly reservations
Adjust seat count and reserved credits before the next billing period begins, with no contract amendment.
Reserved credits first
Usage draws from your monthly reserved pool before on-demand usage accrues against the annual balance.
Spend caps you control
Set spend caps for seats, and for per-user credits so one person cannot burn through the team pool.
Buying GitLab with and without Flex
Buying GitLab with and without Flex
Without Flex
With GitLab Flex
|How you buy
Separate purchases
Seat licenses and credit-based capabilities are bought on different tracks, then locked until renewal or an amendment.
One annual commitment
One dollar commitment covers platform seats and GitLab Credits. You draw down from a single balance.
|Mid-year seat changes
Wait for renewal
Growing or shrinking seats usually means a contract change, or living with idle seats until the term ends.
Reshape any month
Raise or lower reserved seats for the upcoming month in Customers Portal, with no amendment.
|AI and seat spend
Separate credit bucket
Credits sit apart from seats. Moving budget between people and AI usage means another buy.
Move budget between both
Seats and credits share the same commitment, so you can shift spend as agent usage grows or slows.
|New capabilities
Re-open procurement
Turning on a new credit-metered capability mid-term often needs a new quote and paperwork.
Draw from the commitment
Eligible capabilities on the rate card draw from the Flex balance you already have.
|Spend control
Fragmented invoices
Seat invoices and usage overages land separately, so finance pieces the story together after the fact.
Caps you set up front
Track remaining commitment in the Flex dashboard, and use spend caps and notifications to stay on plan.
One commitment for seats and credits. Reshape month to month without amendments.Contact sales
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