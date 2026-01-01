Flex your seats and AI spend monthly

One annual agreement. No amendments.

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Predict less. Flex more.

Predict less. Flex more.

Agentic software engineering makes headcount, credit burn, and new capabilities hard to predict six months out. GitLab Flex is one annual dollar commitment you reshape month to month across seats, GitLab Credits, and eligible usage-based capabilities, without re-procurement.

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Stacked bar chart showing twelve months of GitLab Flex reservations shifting between platform seats and GitLab Credits within a fixed annual commitment

Seats move with the team

When a project wraps or a new team comes online, reallocate next month's reserved seats inside the same agreement.

Credits scale with agent usage

Draw GitLab Credits from the same commitment as seats so AI spend and platform spend stay in one plan.

New capabilities, same contract

Eligible capabilities that land on the rate card after you sign draw from the commitment you already have.

Set your reservation, then steer as needs change

Set your reservation, then steer as needs change

Reserve seats and credits for the upcoming month in your customer portal, with caps to keep spend in check. Reserved capacity draws first, and usage above it accrues against your remaining balance.

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Customers Portal reservation screen showing seats, credits, and remaining annual Flex balance for the next month

Monthly reservations

Adjust seat count and reserved credits before the next billing period begins, with no contract amendment.

Reserved credits first

Usage draws from your monthly reserved pool before on-demand usage accrues against the annual balance.

Spend caps you control

Set spend caps for seats, and for per-user credits so one person cannot burn through the team pool.

Buying GitLab with and without Flex

Without Flex

With GitLab Flex

How you buy
Separate purchases

Seat licenses and credit-based capabilities are bought on different tracks, then locked until renewal or an amendment.

One annual commitment

One dollar commitment covers platform seats and GitLab Credits. You draw down from a single balance.

Mid-year seat changes
Wait for renewal

Growing or shrinking seats usually means a contract change, or living with idle seats until the term ends.

Reshape any month

Raise or lower reserved seats for the upcoming month in Customers Portal, with no amendment.

AI and seat spend
Separate credit bucket

Credits sit apart from seats. Moving budget between people and AI usage means another buy.

Move budget between both

Seats and credits share the same commitment, so you can shift spend as agent usage grows or slows.

New capabilities
Re-open procurement

Turning on a new credit-metered capability mid-term often needs a new quote and paperwork.

Draw from the commitment

Eligible capabilities on the rate card draw from the Flex balance you already have.

Spend control
Fragmented invoices

Seat invoices and usage overages land separately, so finance pieces the story together after the fact.

Caps you set up front

Track remaining commitment in the Flex dashboard, and use spend caps and notifications to stay on plan.

One commitment for seats and credits. Reshape month to month without amendments.

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