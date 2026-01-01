Available by request to qualifying teams*. Requests must be submitted by November 13, 2026. Requires on-demand billing enabled on the account. Free credits are scaled to the number of paid seats, up to $10,000, and expire when the sprint ends. Sprint access runs 14 days from activation. At the end of the sprint your account team will follow up with Ultimate upgrade and credit commitment options. Not combinable with other promotions; specific feature entitlements approval and availability are subject to GitLab’s sole discretion.

*This limited-time offer is subject to GitLab’s internal qualifications process. Applying does not guarantee acceptance or participation. Any offer or participation is subject to the applicable Subscription Agreement or other governing agreement between the customer and GitLab, as supplemented by any Security Sprint Promotional Terms.