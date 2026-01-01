Security at machine speed. Control at every step.

Find and fix flaws with AI, while your gates still decide what ships.

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Discovery and exploitation take hours. Remediation takes weeks.

Today's reality: AI is upending application security. Adapting requires agentic security, under controls that always hold.

  • Vulnerabilities are surging

    +263%

    growth in CVE submissions from 2020 to 2025. 2026 is on pace for 37% more.

    2020
    Baseline
    2025
    +263%

  • Exploitation leads

    31%

    of breaches start with vulnerability exploitation, now the top initial access vector.

    Exploitation
    31%

  • Fixes can't keep up

    43 days

    median time to fully remediate a known-exploited vulnerability.

    Attackers
    Hours
    Defenders
    43 days
Attackers exploit a vulnerability in hours, while defenders take a median of 43 days to fully remediate a known-exploited vulnerability.

Recent incidents

Risk is growing at machine speed

Supply chain compromises, agent escapes, and long-dormant flaws found by frontier models. Each one moved faster than a human review cycle.
Sources: NIST (2026) and Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (2026).

  • Trivy · March 2026

    Attackers stole a token, then poisoned the scanner's releases and harvested secrets from downstream pipelines.

  • Hugging Face · July 2026

    Agents escaped a sandbox, stole cloud credentials, and moved across clusters and third-party services.

  • PHP2Shell · October 2026

    Frontier models found two pre-auth RCEs, dormant since 2012 in software supporting 69% of websites.

Get your next security sprint on us.

For two weeks, put everything on this page to work on your own code, free. Scan every change, find and triage flaws with AI, and ship pipeline-validated fixes.

Limited-time offer

Request my sprint

  • 14 days of full access

    Sprint access runs 14 days from activation.

  • Up to $10K in free credits

    Credits scale to your number of paid seats.

  • Switched on for your team

    GitLab Ultimate, GitLab Duo Agent Platform, GitLab Orbit, and GitLab Secrets Manager.

  • Request by November 13, 2026

    GitLab reviews each request before activation.

01 · Find

Investigate vulnerabilities with full engineering context

After a disclosure like PHP2Shell, GitLab Orbit helps answer three questions. Are we exposed? Is it reachable? How do we fix it without breaking production?

Explore GitLab Orbit
Example scenario in GitLab Orbit: vulnerability CVE-2026-3187 in a library reaches the verifyCVV() function call site, which connects through three merge requests and their pipelines to the pay-api, tax-calc, and order-svc services owned by the payments, finance, and orders teams.

Live map

Orbit links code, merge requests, pipelines, deployments, vulnerabilities, and work items.

Factual grounding

Agents work from your system's actual state.

Open

External agents like Claude Code use the same graph, within your permissions.

Automated triage

Dismiss false positives, so your team works real risk first.

Risk in context

See which findings threaten production, or whether a flaw is reachable from your payments system.

Deep reasoning

Catch flaws traditional scanners miss with analysis powered by Anthropic's Claude Mythos, available in approved environments.

02 · Fix

Automate remediation through your build and test pipelines

Shift from chasing findings to reviewing fixes.

Remediation timeline: critical vulnerability CVE-2026-1180 is detected, a fix is generated that upgrades libssl from 3.0.11 to 3.0.14, and the change is reviewed and merged with a green pipeline.

Fix with GitLab:

  • Root-cause fixes: GitLab Duo writes a fix for confirmed findings, explains it in a merge request, and validates it in your pipelines.

  • Automated dependency remediation: GitLab Duo upgrades vulnerable dependencies and resolves breaking changes with pipeline-validated fixes.

03 · Govern

Enforce independent controls across the software factory

Every change, human or agent, clears the same gates.

A human change passes SAST, secrets, dependency, container, IaC and DAST, and policy checks and is merged. An agent change passes SAST and secrets, fails the dependency check, and is blocked. High-risk finding? The merge waits for a reviewer, no matter who wrote the change.

Scan every change

Turn on SAST, dependency, container, secret, IaC, and DAST scans for every pipeline.

Enforce policy centrally

Set once and apply to every pipeline. Gate merges with high-risk findings until a reviewer approves.

Agent guardrails

Composite identity capped at the user's permissions, a sandbox destroyed when the task ends, and allowlisted tools, models, and MCP servers.

Supply chain

Control what enters your builds

The Trivy incident showed you must control what enters your builds and limit what an exposed secret can reach.

See how it works

These demos showcase some of the capabilities described above.

Attackers have moved to machine speed.

Keeping pace means letting AI do more of the finding and fixing. Every change, human or agent, clears the same gates.

Available by request to qualifying teams*. Requests must be submitted by November 13, 2026. Requires on-demand billing enabled on the account. Free credits are scaled to the number of paid seats, up to $10,000, and expire when the sprint ends. Sprint access runs 14 days from activation. At the end of the sprint your account team will follow up with Ultimate upgrade and credit commitment options. Not combinable with other promotions; specific feature entitlements approval and availability are subject to GitLab’s sole discretion.

*This limited-time offer is subject to GitLab’s internal qualifications process. Applying does not guarantee acceptance or participation. Any offer or participation is subject to the applicable Subscription Agreement or other governing agreement between the customer and GitLab, as supplemented by any Security Sprint Promotional Terms.

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