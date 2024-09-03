GitLab Duo Enterprise is now available

GitLab Duo Enterprise, now available, is an end-to-end AI partner designed for the entire software development lifecycle. This powerful suite of AI tools is designed to boost developer productivity, enhance security, streamline collaboration, and accelerate your DevSecOps processes.

Key features at a glance:

Intelligent code assistance across 25+ programming languages

AI-powered security vulnerability details and resolution

Automated test generation and root cause analysis

Team collaboration enhancements with AI-driven summaries

ROI quantification through an AI Impact Dashboard

Why we developed GitLab Duo Enterprise

As organizations aim to deliver better software faster and create customer value, they encounter significant challenges that slow their progress. Our research shows that 95% of organizations are either evaluating or using AI in the software development lifecycle. However, 55% of survey respondents said they feel using AI for software development is risky.

Common pain points in the enterprise include suboptimal developer experience and productivity, increasing security and compliance demands, inefficient collaboration across teams, and difficulty in assessing the ROI of AI technology investments. GitLab Duo Enterprise addresses these challenges head-on, providing a secure, efficient, and powerful AI partner for your development teams.

Let's explore how GitLab Duo Enterprise can transform the way your company creates and deploys software.

Boost developer productivity with intelligent code assistance

One of the primary hurdles in software development is the time-consuming nature of routine coding tasks. Get to the most impactful work faster with:

Code Suggestions supports more than 25 programming languages. This AI-powered tool accelerates code creation, improves code quality, and reduces the time spent on boilerplate tasks.

But it's not just about writing new code.

GitLab Duo Enterprise's Code Explanation capability enables developers to quickly understand complex or unfamiliar code, while

Code Refactoring enables developers to improve and modernize existing code.

Test Generation automates the creation of comprehensive unit tests. The result? Developers can focus on high-value tasks that drive innovation, leading to faster development cycles and improved software quality.

See how European tech company Cube uses Code Suggestions, Test Generation, and other GitLab Duo features to achieve improvements in speed and efficiency.

Enhance team collaboration and communication

Effective collaboration is the cornerstone of successful software development, yet it's often hindered by lengthy discussions, complex merge requests, and time-consuming code reviews. GitLab Duo Enterprise addresses these challenges with its suite of summarization and templating tools:

Discussion Summary: Allows team members to quickly get up to speed on lengthy conversations in issues

Allows team members to quickly get up to speed on lengthy conversations in issues Merge Request Summaries: Provide clear, concise overviews of proposed changes.

Provide clear, concise overviews of proposed changes. Code Review Summaries: Streamline the review process, enabling better handoffs between authors and reviewers.

By facilitating clearer communication and faster decision-making, GitLab Duo Enterprise helps teams work more efficiently and deliver results more quickly.

Streamline troubleshooting and debugging

When development pipelines fail, the impact on project timelines can be significant. GitLab Duo Enterprise's Root Cause Analysis feature is a game-changer here. By automatically analyzing logs and providing detailed explanations of failures along with potential fixes, Root Cause Analysis significantly reduces the time spent on troubleshooting.

The benefits extend beyond just time savings. With faster resolution of CI/CD build issues, teams can maintain momentum, reduce downtime, and ultimately deliver software updates more frequently and reliably.

Elevate security across the development lifecycle

Cybersecurity threats are ever-present, so robust application security is a necessity. GitLab Duo Enterprise rises to this challenge with its Vulnerability Explanation and Vulnerability Resolution features. These AI-powered tools help developers fully understand security vulnerabilities and then automatically generate merge requests with suggested fixes.

Quantify AI impact for strategic decision-making

Demonstrating the ROI of technology investments is crucial. GitLab Duo Enterprise addresses this need head-on with its AI Impact Dashboard. This analytics tool, built on top of Value Stream Analytics and DORA4 metrics, provides clear metrics on cycle time improvements and increased deployment frequencies, allowing organizations to quantify the tangible benefits of AI adoption in their development processes.

By offering insights into how AI usage correlates with key productivity metrics, the AI Impact Dashboard empowers leadership to make data-driven decisions about resource allocation and strategic technology investments.

Embrace the future of AI-powered DevSecOps

As we unveil GitLab Duo Enterprise, we're proud to announce that GitLab has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering AI solutions that drive real business value.

The future of software development is here, and it's powered by AI. We're here to help you incorporate intelligent, scalable AI throughout the DevSecOps lifecycle so you can deliver results faster for your customers.