GitLab Duo Enterprise is now available

Published on: September 3, 2024
5 min read
Organizations have an end-to-end AI partner for faster, more secure software development. Learn how GitLab Duo Enterprise supports the entire DevSecOps lifecycle.
GitLab Duo Enterprise, now available, is an end-to-end AI partner designed for the entire software development lifecycle. This powerful suite of AI tools is designed to boost developer productivity, enhance security, streamline collaboration, and accelerate your DevSecOps processes.
Key features at a glance:
As organizations aim to deliver better software faster and create customer value, they encounter significant challenges that slow their progress. Our research shows that 95% of organizations are either evaluating or using AI in the software development lifecycle. However, 55% of survey respondents said they feel using AI for software development is risky.
Common pain points in the enterprise include suboptimal developer experience and productivity, increasing security and compliance demands, inefficient collaboration across teams, and difficulty in assessing the ROI of AI technology investments. GitLab Duo Enterprise addresses these challenges head-on, providing a secure, efficient, and powerful AI partner for your development teams.
Let's explore how GitLab Duo Enterprise can transform the way your company creates and deploys software.
One of the primary hurdles in software development is the time-consuming nature of routine coding tasks. Get to the most impactful work faster with:
But it's not just about writing new code.
GitLab Duo Enterprise's Code Explanation capability enables developers to quickly understand complex or unfamiliar code, while
Code Refactoring enables developers to improve and modernize existing code.
Test Generation automates the creation of comprehensive unit tests. The result? Developers can focus on high-value tasks that drive innovation, leading to faster development cycles and improved software quality.
See how European tech company Cube uses Code Suggestions, Test Generation, and other GitLab Duo features to achieve improvements in speed and efficiency.
Effective collaboration is the cornerstone of successful software development, yet it's often hindered by lengthy discussions, complex merge requests, and time-consuming code reviews. GitLab Duo Enterprise addresses these challenges with its suite of summarization and templating tools:
By facilitating clearer communication and faster decision-making, GitLab Duo Enterprise helps teams work more efficiently and deliver results more quickly.
When development pipelines fail, the impact on project timelines can be significant. GitLab Duo Enterprise's Root Cause Analysis feature is a game-changer here. By automatically analyzing logs and providing detailed explanations of failures along with potential fixes, Root Cause Analysis significantly reduces the time spent on troubleshooting.
The benefits extend beyond just time savings. With faster resolution of CI/CD build issues, teams can maintain momentum, reduce downtime, and ultimately deliver software updates more frequently and reliably.
Cybersecurity threats are ever-present, so robust application security is a necessity. GitLab Duo Enterprise rises to this challenge with its Vulnerability Explanation and Vulnerability Resolution features. These AI-powered tools help developers fully understand security vulnerabilities and then automatically generate merge requests with suggested fixes.
Demonstrating the ROI of technology investments is crucial. GitLab Duo Enterprise addresses this need head-on with its AI Impact Dashboard. This analytics tool, built on top of Value Stream Analytics and DORA4 metrics, provides clear metrics on cycle time improvements and increased deployment frequencies, allowing organizations to quantify the tangible benefits of AI adoption in their development processes.
By offering insights into how AI usage correlates with key productivity metrics, the AI Impact Dashboard empowers leadership to make data-driven decisions about resource allocation and strategic technology investments.
As we unveil GitLab Duo Enterprise, we're proud to announce that GitLab has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering AI solutions that drive real business value.
The future of software development is here, and it's powered by AI. We're here to help you incorporate intelligent, scalable AI throughout the DevSecOps lifecycle so you can deliver results faster for your customers.
Get started today with GitLab Duo Enterprise with a free 60-day trial!
