Many enterprises choose GitLab Dedicated for a clear reason: a secure and compliant, single-tenant GitLab instance, managed by GitLab. As agentic workflows drive more pipeline volume, full data isolation and runner infrastructure operational burden become a challenge. This leads to the question, “Does owning the runner fleet still make sense?”

With GitLab Dedicated, there is no more need to provision, patch, build, and scale your own runner fleet. Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated handles the heavy lifting and delivers a seamless experience across the entire software development lifecycle so your team can focus on shipping.

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated provides a runner fleet isolated from other customers. To support job-level security, each job runs in a newly provisioned, isolated VM that is deleted after the job completes. We provide a scalable and highly reliable runner fleet to support your bursty CI demands and resiliency needs. Creating and managing runners is self-serviceable through Switchboard (GitLab Dedicated management console).

The runner ownership trade-off: Cost vs. user experience

Pipeline load can be unpredictable. To account for this, runner infrastructure can be over-provisioned to give developers the best experience and maintain low wait times. But this drives up the infrastructure cost. Conversely, under-provisioning can save on infrastructure cost, but your developers will waste time waiting for their CI jobs to be picked up. Efforts to fine-tune this balance can monopolize your platform team’s time.

Shift runner operations to GitLab while maintaining control

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated is a fully managed CI execution SaaS offering. It’s backed by a high-performing and reliable runner infrastructure. Key benefits include:

Supports compliance: Full isolation/single-tenant runners with same data residency as GitLab Dedicated.

Full isolation/single-tenant runners with same data residency as GitLab Dedicated. Job level security: “One runner for one job” — hosted runners run every job in a standalone, short-lived VM to ensure complete process protection.

“One runner for one job” — hosted runners run every job in a standalone, short-lived VM to ensure complete process protection. Network security: Hosted runners can connect to internal artifact registries, secret managers, and deploy targets securely through AWS PrivateLink.

Hosted runners can connect to internal artifact registries, secret managers, and deploy targets securely through AWS PrivateLink. Autoscaling for performance and predictability: Customers get reserved, predictable CI runner capacity for critical workloads resulting in improved queue wait times. Our runners scale with your team’s bursty CI demands.

Customers get reserved, predictable CI runner capacity for critical workloads resulting in improved queue wait times. Our runners scale with your team’s bursty CI demands. High reliability: The Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated SLA of 99.9% uptime is supported by highly available runner architecture to ensure your workflows remain stable, resilient, and online.

The Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated SLA of 99.9% uptime is supported by highly available runner architecture to ensure your workflows remain stable, resilient, and online. Usage and cost visibility: Track hosted runners' GitLab Credit consumption on the GitLab Credits Dashboard.

Track hosted runners' GitLab Credit consumption on the GitLab Credits Dashboard. Consumption pricing: Hosted runners can now draw down from GitLab Credits, allowing you to pay for only what you use.

Hosted runners can now draw down from GitLab Credits, allowing you to pay for only what you use. Support you can count on: GitLab’s world-class support team responds to incidents around the clock.

Experience hosted runners in GitLab Dedicated

See Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated in action:

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated is available in Linux x86-64 and Linux Arm64 architecture in the following machine sizes.

Size vCPUs Memory Storage Example tag (x86-64) Small 2 8 GB 30 GB linux-small-amd64 (default) Medium 4 16 GB 50 GB linux-medium-amd64 Large 8 32 GB 100 GB linux-large-amd64 X-Large 16 64 GB 200 GB linux-xlarge-amd64 2X-Large 32 128 GB 200 GB linux-2xlarge-amd64

Get started with Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated is an add-on to GitLab Dedicated. Reach out to your GitLab account team to get started.

If you want to learn more about how GitLab Dedicated can support your compliance posture, talk to our team.