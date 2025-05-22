Refactoring JavaScript to TypeScript with GitLab Duo Workflow

Published on: May 22, 2025
6 min read
Learn how we used our autonomous AI agent, which sits in your development environment, to convert a real-world JavaScript application to TypeScript.
TypeScript adoption continues to grow, with over 88% of developers reporting they either use or want to use it. Yet, migrating existing JavaScript codebases to TypeScript is often a time-consuming process. Enter GitLab Duo Workflow: secure, agentic AI that sits right inside your development environment, helping transform high-level tasks into executable workflows. In this article, you'll learn how we used Duo Workflow to update Duo Workflow, converting a real-world JavaScript application to TypeScript. We'll also review the technical process and broader implications for development workflows.
This video walks through visually what you'll read below:
We decided to migrate Duo Workflow client-related logic to TypeScript for better type safety and auto-complete. A JavaScript-to-TypeScript migration involves more than just changing file extensions. It requires:
Doing all of this work manually can be very time consuming and not much fun. Thankfully, managing your projects is easier and more efficient with Duo Workflow – even when the project is Duo Workflow.
If you've used AI coding assistants before, you're likely familiar with their chat-based interfaces (like GitLab Duo Chat). These chats can provide code snippets, suggested directory structures, and more. GitLab Duo Workflow fundamentally differs from these in several key ways:
Duo Workflow uses an agentic AI approach, powered by Claude 3.5 Sonnet, to understand code semantics while maintaining a deep integration with GitLab's DevOps platform.
Let's walk through a real-world example of refactoring a JavaScript file using GitLab Duo Workflow. In our case, we started with the prompt:
I need to refactor a JavaScript file packages/webview_duo_workflow/src/app/stores/workflow.js to TypeScript. Please analyze the code, identify any issues, and convert it to TypeScript with appropriate type definitions.
After prompting, Duo Workflow first analyzed the codebase structure:
workflow.js is a Pinia store implementation
constants.ts (which was already in TypeScript)
Based on this analysis, Duo Workflow identified specific typing needs:
Type definitions needed for:
areWorkflowsLoading: boolean
isLoadingWorkflow: boolean
isLoadingRecentWorkflows: boolean
recentWorkflows: array
workflows: array
workflowsPageInfo: object
initialState: object
activeWorkflow: object with specific shape
Interface definitions required:
id: string
goal: string
status: string
checkpoint: object
type: string
Parameter types needed for:
getWorkflowById,
runWorkflow, etc.
Duo Workflow identified several complex patterns requiring special handling:
The system recognized external type dependencies:
sendRequest,
sendGraphqlRequest)
The final analysis concluded: "The file will need to be renamed from .js to .ts and appropriate type definitions added while maintaining the existing functionality."
Based on this thorough analysis, Duo Workflow created a structured plan consisting of specific tasks:
Create a new TypeScript file
workflow.ts in the same directory as the original JS file.
Create TypeScript interfaces for the store state and workflow types at the top of the new file, including:
Copy and add type annotations to the store implementation from
workflow.js, including:
Update all imports in
workflow.ts to:
After the plan is complete, we were prompted to “Approve plan.” Before clicking approve, we reviewed each step and ensured we were comfortable with the plan. After approval, Duo Workflow showed its progress through each step with visual indicators and explanations of what API operations were supporting each task (like "Supported by: create_file_with_contents" or "Supported by: edit_file"). When the work was done, we reviewed the changes before committing.
This JavaScript-to-TypeScript migration example showcases a significant evolution in AI-assisted development. What makes GitLab Duo Workflow particularly interesting is its approach to:
Unlike many AI assistants that simply offer code snippets or suggestions, Duo Workflow understands and executes complete tasks. The difference is significant — rather than saying "here's some TypeScript code you might use," it says "I'll convert this file for you, here's my plan, and here are the changes I'm making."
The tool demonstrates awareness of project structure, related files (like constants.ts and GraphQL queries), and the relationships between components. This contextual understanding allows for more sophisticated conversions than localized transformations.
The plan-based approach, with clear steps and progress indicators, provides transparency into what would otherwise be a black-box process. This allows developers to understand what the AI is doing and how it's approaching the problem.
GitLab Duo Workflow is currently available in private beta for GitLab Ultimate customers. Sign up for the waitlist today!
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.