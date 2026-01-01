Speed you can trust, all the way to production.
Get more from your AI investment, without adding risk
Get more from your AI investment, without adding risk
01 · Move faster from code to production
Move faster and reduce AI rework
- Explore Duo Agent Platform
GitLab Duo Agent Platform
Carry every change past the merge request
Coding agents get you to the merge request. Then the change waits on review, tests, security, and approvals. GitLab Duo Agent Platform carries it the rest of the way, on your identity, your policies, and the models you choose.
- Explore GitLab Orbit
GitLab Orbit
Give agents the context they're missing
GitLab Orbit is the context graph for your entire software lifecycle. In GitLab testing, Orbit-connected agents needed up to 45x fewer retries.
- See model options
Models and controls
Match the model to your workload
Bring your own model, self-host, or use GitLab-managed open-weight models, and set spend caps by subscription, group, or user. Your data isn't used for model training.
02 · Govern the factory
Govern every agent, every change
Agents move faster than review processes built for people. GitLab gives every agent its own identity and permissions, so you can see what changed, who approved it, and what it touched, from the secrets a build can reach to the packages it admits and the artifacts it ships.
The GitLab Security Standard
Five stages to agent autonomy
Understand the risks and controls at each stage, and what it takes to safely increase agent responsibility.
From GitLab's CISO
Security at machine speed
Chaim Mazal explains why security must be built into the path to production, and how to close the gap between detection and verified remediation.
Govern your software supply chain
Four GitLab products map to the layers of the GitLab Security Standard.
Advanced Security
GitLab Ultimate
Continuously detects vulnerabilities, triages every risk at machine speed with AI, and enforces policy in every pipeline.Explore Ultimate features
Try it now
Secrets Manager
Keeps build-time secrets in one store, scoped to the job that needs them, so you can cut off a leaked credential in one click.Get started
Early access
Artifact Central
Gives your organization one home for packages and containers, next to your source code and pipelines, with build provenance.Request early access
Early access
Dependency Firewall
Applies one policy before the build to warn on, block, or quarantine risky packages on the registries you already use.Request early access
Results you can measure
Forrester TEI
400%
ROI with payback in six months for GitLab Duo Agent Platform
GitLab Orbit
45x
fewer agent retries in GitLab testing
Agentic security review
97%
of eligible merge requests on a recent GitLab release
// Go deeper with GitLab
Go deeper with GitLab
Workshops
Hands-on workshops
Get hands-on with GitLab Duo Agent Platform and GitLab Orbit in remote workshops the week of October 19.
Product team
Meet with our product team
Talk with GitLab product leaders about your goals and how the platform can support them.
Hackathon
Life after Code hackathon
Build the path to production at the speed of imagination in a hackathon hosted with Anthropic and Google Cloud.
After Transcend