Speed you can trust, all the way to production.

Get more from your AI investment, without adding risk

01 · Move faster from code to production

Move faster and reduce AI rework

02 · Govern the factory

Govern every agent, every change

Agents move faster than review processes built for people. GitLab gives every agent its own identity and permissions, so you can see what changed, who approved it, and what it touched, from the secrets a build can reach to the packages it admits and the artifacts it ships.

Govern your software supply chain

Four GitLab products map to the layers of the GitLab Security Standard.

Results you can measure

// Go deeper with GitLab

Go deeper with GitLab

After Transcend

Go further with GitLab

Request a product deep-diveStart free trial
GitLab Duo Agent Platform showing an agent session alongside its activity feed