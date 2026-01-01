Source code management for teams and their agents

Scale under agent load. Graduate into production on GitLab.

Request early access
Play video
Watch Next-gen source code management demo from GitLab Transcend
Request early access to next-gen source code managementRequest early accessRequest early access

Keep Git stable when agents flood it

Keep Git stable when agents flood it

People clone once and work for hours. An agent clones per task, per session, per question, and retries the same clone when a run fails. With next-gen source code management (SCM), your coding agents read only what they need, and sustain throughput when thousands run at once.

Request early access

Today

agent-session / clone

Warning

Full clone in progress

git clone origin/monorepo.git

5.2 GB of 8.1 GB

38s elapsed

Working tree

  • app/
  • ci/
  • docs/
  • packages/
  • vendor/

Clone the whole repository to read files.

Next-gen source control

agent-session / read

Ready

Read these paths

batch-read · 3 paths

184 KB transferred

0.4s

Repository tree

  • app/
    • auth/session.rbSelected
    • policies/token.rbSelected
  • packages/
    • api/client.goSelected

Agents read what they need on the server.

Skip the clone tax

Agents read the paths that matter on the server instead of pulling the whole repository on every retry.

Hold under concurrent load

Next-gen source code management scales to support thousands of agent sessions.

Early internal results

Up to 2x fewer tokens, 50x faster wall clock, and 1,000x less network traffic.

Graduate agent work into production

Graduate agent work into production

Rebuilding the Git backend is only half the problem. GitLab absorbs a successful experiment back into the lifecycle already built to ship trusted software.

Read about what we're building

project / path to production

Trusted path from agent session to production

  1. Isolate

    Agent workspace with its own branch.

    Isolated

  2. Govern

    Merge request with approvals and auth.

    Approved

  3. Verify

    Pipeline checks on the same project.

    Passed

  4. Ship

    Protected main plus audit trail.

    Merged

Critical infrastructure stays in control

Authorization, human-in-the-loop review, CI/CD, and an audit trail on the same GitLab project.

Know which agent did what

Agent actions use the same authorization and human-in-the-loop controls that already govern people.

Isolate until it is ready

Each session has its own space. Failed work can be discarded. Default branches stay clean.

Then it ships on GitLab

A successful change becomes a merge request, a pipeline, and an audit trail on GitLab.

Collaborate and accelerate in one place

Collaborate and accelerate in one place

Ship value fast with secure, scalable source code management where many software teams and their AI agents already work, across projects with their own release cycles.

Explore source code management

GitLab · Source Code Management

Projects with built-in security, governance, and delivery

  • Git repository

    Local clones, concurrent branches, and fast iteration on the project.

  • Merge requests

    Required approvals, Code Owners, and protected branches.

  • Security controls

    Access levels, compliance pipelines, and audit events on every change.

  • Coding agents

    Seamless integration with Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Google Antigravity, and more.

One GitLab for all

Agents clone, branch, and merge on the projects the team already works on.

Governance on the merge request

Track, review, and approve agent changes with the access controls and audit trail already on each project.

Run it where you need it

Runs in SaaS, private cloud, or air-gapped environments, flexible to how you operate.

How GitLab compares for agent-scale SCM

Not all source code management is built for what's coming next.

Alternative Git hosts

GitLab

Concurrency model
Standalone Git host

Solves concurrency, but only by moving your team's Git traffic off the platform where you already review, test, and govern code — speed in exchange for a second system to manage.

GitLab platform

Same concurrency gains, without leaving the project, policy, and audit trail your team already runs on.

Governance and provenance
A second Git home

Difficult to tell you which agent made a change or under what approval before it merges.

Same GitLab project authorization

Every agent action carries the same attribution and review as any other change, so what ships carries the same accountability.

Deployment
GitHub stays in charge

One environment, on their terms — typically their cloud only.

GitLab is flexible

Runs in the environment your compliance and infrastructure already mandate: SaaS, Self-Managed, or Dedicated — instead of forcing a new one.

Security and governance at scale for people and agents.

Migrate from GitHub

Start building faster today

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

Get your free trial Contact sales