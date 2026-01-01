Source code management for teams and their agents
Scale under agent load. Graduate into production on GitLab.
Keep Git stable when agents flood it
Keep Git stable when agents flood it
Keep Git stable when agents flood it
Keep Git stable when agents flood it
People clone once and work for hours. An agent clones per task, per session, per question, and retries the same clone when a run fails. With next-gen source code management (SCM), your coding agents read only what they need, and sustain throughput when thousands run at once.
Skip the clone tax
Agents read the paths that matter on the server instead of pulling the whole repository on every retry.
Hold under concurrent load
Next-gen source code management scales to support thousands of agent sessions.
Early internal results
Up to 2x fewer tokens, 50x faster wall clock, and 1,000x less network traffic.
Graduate agent work into production
Graduate agent work into production
Graduate agent work into production
Graduate agent work into production
Rebuilding the Git backend is only half the problem. GitLab absorbs a successful experiment back into the lifecycle already built to ship trusted software.
Know which agent did what
Agent actions use the same authorization and human-in-the-loop controls that already govern people.
Isolate until it is ready
Each session has its own space. Failed work can be discarded. Default branches stay clean.
Then it ships on GitLab
A successful change becomes a merge request, a pipeline, and an audit trail on GitLab.
Collaborate and accelerate in one place
Collaborate and accelerate in one place
Collaborate and accelerate in one place
Collaborate and accelerate in one place
Ship value fast with secure, scalable source code management where many software teams and their AI agents already work, across projects with their own release cycles.
One GitLab for all
Agents clone, branch, and merge on the projects the team already works on.
Governance on the merge request
Track, review, and approve agent changes with the access controls and audit trail already on each project.
Run it where you need it
Runs in SaaS, private cloud, or air-gapped environments, flexible to how you operate.
How GitLab compares for agent-scale SCM
How GitLab compares for agent-scale SCM
Not all source code management is built for what's coming next.
Alternative Git hosts
GitLab
|Concurrency model
Standalone Git host
Solves concurrency, but only by moving your team's Git traffic off the platform where you already review, test, and govern code — speed in exchange for a second system to manage.
GitLab platform
Same concurrency gains, without leaving the project, policy, and audit trail your team already runs on.
|Governance and provenance
A second Git home
Difficult to tell you which agent made a change or under what approval before it merges.
Same GitLab project authorization
Every agent action carries the same attribution and review as any other change, so what ships carries the same accountability.
|Deployment
GitHub stays in charge
One environment, on their terms — typically their cloud only.
GitLab is flexible
Runs in the environment your compliance and infrastructure already mandate: SaaS, Self-Managed, or Dedicated — instead of forcing a new one.
Security and governance at scale for people and agents.Migrate from GitHub
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.