What's new in GitLab

Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.

Monthly releases

Latest release

GitLab 19.1: One security view for every scanner, one control plane for every agent

SARIF scanner results now flow into GitLab vulnerability management alongside native findings, with auto-remediation through GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Admins control which AI models run, which tools agents can call, and where audit events stream.

Blog

One vulnerability view, from scanner coverage to AI governance

Now you can bring SARIF scanner results into every security view, cut false positive noise with AI-powered secret detection analysis, and close the governance gap with AI audit event streaming.

Blog

AI Catalog updates for governance and operations

New event-driven triggers, admin controls, flow config validation, and model selection make it easier to control what runs in your environment and trust automation without supervision.

This month's Notable Contributor: Pishel65

We are excited to recognize Pishel65, a Level 3 contributor with 19 merged MRs and 9 more open since joining in October 2025.

See the release notes

What's coming

Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.

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What's happening at GitLab

GitLab: Built for the agentic engineering era
News

GitLab: Built for the agentic engineering era

News

Introducing GitLab Orbit: Full code and lifecycle context, in one query

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News

GitLab Flex: Commit once, reshape your seats and AI spend

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Blog

Agentic coding is only as good as its context

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Blog

Claude Code and GitLab: Three workflows that ship

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Blog

Codex and GitLab: From code fix to production

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Customer story

Ericsson Cuts Deployment Time 50% With GitLab to Deliver Faster Value to its OSS/BSS Customers

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Customer story

Multinational banking giant Barclays 'supercharges' innovation with GitLab

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