What's new in GitLab

Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.

Monthly releases

Latest release

GitLab 19.2: Clear security debt without pulling developers off the roadmap

Cut your security debt without pulling developers off the roadmap. With 19.2, your team can fix vulnerable dependencies automatically, use Security Review Flow to catch the logic flaws scanners miss, and run their agents straight from the terminal.

Blog

When a version bump breaks your build, GitLab fixes it

When dependency scanning finds a vulnerable package, you get a merge request that updates it and uses AI to fix the build-breaking changes for you. Your existing approval gates and audit trail govern every change, so your team clears security debt without stopping feature work.

Blog

GitLab Duo Security Review spots logic flaws that scanners miss

Run Security Review Flow on a merge request and it reasons about what the code is meant to do, the way a security engineer would, instead of matching known patterns. Your team catches the authorization gaps, business-logic errors, and race conditions that static scanners structurally cannot see, so you catch them before they reach production.

Blog

Bring GitLab Duo Agent Platform to your terminal

Duo CLI reaches general availability in 19.2. You diagnose failed pipelines and ship fixes without leaving your terminal, interactively while you debug or headless inside a script or CI job. Your team gets GitLab Duo Agent Platform where they work, with no context switch to a browser.

Blog

Turn multi-step software delivery into agentic flows you can trust

Move your agentic software delivery past single-turn chat. Encode the sequences your team already trusts into Custom Flows, then stay on approvals instead of every intermediate step. Your delivery process runs as a repeatable flow your whole team can reuse, not a one-off prompt.

This month's Notable Contributor: vivekshukl007

We recognize Vivek, a Senior Data Engineer at Emirates, who made a high-impact contribution to add Scala language support to GitLab Orbit, improving code graph capabilities for developers working in Scala codebases.

See the release notes

What's coming

Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.

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What's happening at GitLab

Blog

Forrester Consulting: GitLab Duo Agent Platform delivers 400% ROI

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Blog

Claude Sonnet 5 on GitLab: More reliable, more efficient

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Blog

GitLab Flex: Commit once, reshape your seats and AI spend

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Customer story

Ericsson Cuts Deployment Time 50% With GitLab to Deliver Faster Value to its OSS/BSS Customers

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Customer story

Multinational banking giant Barclays 'supercharges' innovation with GitLab

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