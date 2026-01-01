The 2026 AI Accountability Report
Organizations are generating AI code faster than they can review it. See how DevSecOps experts are taking back control.
Don't let AI agents call the shots without you
Your agents should work for you. GitLab gives you the context and visibility you need to ship with speed and control.
More tools = more noise. GitLab Orbit connects code, pipelines, deployments, and security signals into one graph, so every agent has the right context.Learn more about GitLab Orbit
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Security
AI helps you ship faster. So should your security.
Stay in control with GitLab — so your AI only ships the way you want it to.Learn more
Ericsson cuts deployment time with GitLab to deliver faster value to its customers.Read more
Platform
Every agent has a job. GitLab makes sure they do it right.
GitLab gives them the context, guardrails, and platform to work efficiently at every stage — not just the one you're watching.Learn more
AI orchestration across the entire software lifecycle.Explore GitLab Duo Agent Platform
The 2026 AI Accountability Report
Organizations are generating AI code faster than they can review it. See how DevSecOps experts are taking back control.
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.