Don't let AI agents call the shots without you

Your agents should work for you. GitLab gives you the context and visibility you need to ship with speed and control.

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The context layer for AI agents

More tools = more noise. GitLab Orbit connects code, pipelines, deployments, and security signals into one graph, so every agent has the right context.

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One platform for teams of every size

13x
faster security scanning
CACI company logo
20x
decrease in pipeline execution time with GitLab
Intuitive Machines company logo
100
fewer hours of developer downtime per month
Ally Financial company logo
6x
faster time to market
Deutsche Telekom company logo
17%
boost in developer happiness scores
Agoda company logo
97%
reduction in time to fix bugs
Sigma Defense company logo
80x
faster CI pipeline builds
Lockheed Martin company logo
30%
of vulnerabilities found earlier in SDLC
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4 hours
saved per engineer per week
HackerOne company logo
82%
decrease in cycle time
Radio France company logo
50%
faster vulnerability detection
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Security

AI helps you ship faster. So should your security.

Stay in control with GitLab — so your AI only ships the way you want it to.

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50% faster deployments

Ericsson cuts deployment time with GitLab to deliver faster value to its customers.

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Platform

Every agent has a job. GitLab makes sure they do it right.

GitLab gives them the context, guardrails, and platform to work efficiently at every stage — not just the one you're watching.

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Define how teams and AI agents work together.

AI orchestration across the entire software lifecycle.

Explore GitLab Duo Agent Platform
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The 2026 AI Accountability Report

Organizations are generating AI code faster than they can review it. See how DevSecOps experts are taking back control.

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Start building faster today

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

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