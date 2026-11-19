Say you and your team already use Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Devin, or OpenCode to write code. Maybe even more than one of them.

What happens next depends on everyone’s personal setup.

Some have their agent review changes, watch CI pipelines and security checks, with a different approach to follow up when something breaks. Others do it by hand. When those steps depend on each engineer’s setup, skill, or time to follow up, even changes in the same project move at different speeds and get different levels of scrutiny.

We paired each one of these coding agents to create a recommended configuration that makes your best engineering practices the default for the whole team.

One bar for every change . You set security, architecture, and engineering standards once in GitLab. Duo reviews changes against your review instructions, and GitLab enforces required pipelines, security checks, and approvals before merge, whether a coding agent or a person wrote the change.

. You set security, architecture, and engineering standards once in GitLab. Duo reviews changes against your review instructions, and GitLab enforces required pipelines, security checks, and approvals before merge, whether a coding agent or a person wrote the change. Give agents the context they need. Duo can work from the repository, merge request discussion, CI logs, and scanner results. Your team doesn’t have to piece that context back together every time work moves between tools or people.

Duo can work from the repository, merge request discussion, CI logs, and scanner results. Your team doesn’t have to piece that context back together every time work moves between tools or people. Delegation without handing over keys . Composite identity ties every agent action to the agent and the person who started it, and limits access to what both are allowed to do.

. Composite identity ties every agent action to the agent and the person who started it, and limits access to what both are allowed to do. Leave a record the next engineer can use. Reviews, pipeline results, and approvals stay with the merge request. A pipeline fix can link back to its Duo session. Anyone picking up the work can see what ran and what still needs attention without reconstructing someone else’s agent conversation.

Reviews, pipeline results, and approvals stay with the merge request. A pipeline fix can link back to its Duo session. Anyone picking up the work can see what ran and what still needs attention without reconstructing someone else’s agent conversation. Your models, your cloud. Pick the model for each agentic flow from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google or open-weight providers, and change it when a better one ships.

What’s new

Your coding agent writes the code. GitLab Duo does the work that starts at the merge request and follows through to deployment.

You can now set up code review, pipeline repair, and security triage together from your coding session. The GitLab Duo setup skill connects your agent to GitLab and configures automatic review and failed-pipeline repair. On the Ultimate tier, you can also opt in to security triage and remediation. The skill tells you what, if anything, still needs your attention.

Once configured, the work keeps running in GitLab even if you close your editor. When you come back, the optional MR follow-up skill checks what’s already running and brings review and pipeline feedback back into your coding session.

For a deep dive on how to use our new skills, please see our detailed guide here.

What you and your team get

Give every eligible MR a separate review for 25¢

Your coding agent can check its own work before it pushes. Duo gives the change a second look when the MR is marked ready and posts feedback on the diff. A review costs a flat $0.25 at list price, so 1,000 reviews cost $250. Anthropic's Code Review averages $15–$25 a review, so the same volume would cost $15,000 or more. That makes a first pass practical even for routine changes.

Then ask your agent to read the comments, fix the ones you agree with, and reply on each thread.

Turn security findings into fixes you can verify

On Ultimate, Duo flags likely false positives from static application security testing and secret detection and opens MRs with fixes for eligible SAST findings, usually about 10 minutes after a scan. Your team gets a proposed change it can test, scan, and review under the same rules as any other change.

Start investigating when CI goes red

When a pipeline fails, an automation starts Fix CI/CD Pipeline while you're on to something else, and links the session on the MR. Duo suggests a change, opens a fix MR, or explains what it found if it can't propose a reliable fix. The fix still has to pass CI. While Duo works on the fix on GitLab, your coding harness can also collaborate with Duo to review the proposed fix, commit a change to the MR, and watch for the pipeline to pass.

Take an MR to merge, with policy-based approvals

The MR follow-up skill checks the review threads, failed jobs, and conflicts on an MR, and works through them from your agent. Your agent can resolve a merge conflict in your checkout, or hand it to the Developer flow to resolve in GitLab. The skill stops when only approvals are left.

Then your approval rules decide what merges, for agent changes and people alike. Approval policies can require a person to approve every MR, or add approvers when a scan finds a vulnerability. Pipeline execution policies make required jobs run. Tool approval guardrails can make an agent ask a person before a sensitive action. Tool calls that go through GitLab’s MCP server can be viewed in Audit events when storage is enabled. If you let Duo approve MRs, its approval doesn't count toward required approvals.

Hand an issue to GitLab Duo and get back a merge request

Ask your agent to hand an assigned issue to the Developer flow. The flow runs in GitLab, reads the issue and the repository, writes the change, and opens an MR in your name. You keep working locally, and nobody has to copy the issue and the code history into a prompt.

How to get started

Paste this into your coding agent:

Copy Install the skills from https://gitlab.com/gitlab-da/projects/agentic-eng-config and run gitlab-duo-setup for my GitLab group. Show me the plan before you change anything.

Your agent checks what's already on and shows one plan. Nothing changes until you approve it. Someone with the Owner role can set up the whole GitLab group. A person with a Maintainer role can start with one GitLab project.

Then try it on real work:

"Summarize the Duo feedback on MR !42. Which findings would you address, and what would you change?"

"Did Duo propose a fix for the failed pipeline on MR !42? Show me the diff and why it should fix the failure."

"Take MR !42 through to merge."

"Find my assigned issues in <project> . Hand the best-scoped one to the Duo Developer flow."

If you are new to Duo Agent Platform and GitLab Ultimate, you can start a free trial.