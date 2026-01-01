After GitLab Transcend

It's time to rethink your software lifecycle.

01 · Ship at agent speed

Move faster and reduce AI rework

02 · Prove every step

Govern every agent, every change

Agents now sit on both sides of software: building it and exploiting it. The GitLab Security Standard is a living set of concrete steps to find and fix weaknesses at machine speed, and to let your own agents earn autonomy one stage at a time.

Build the governed foundation for your software factory

GitLab gives every agent its own identity and permissions, so you can see what changed, who approved it, and what it touched, from the secrets a build can reach to the packages it admits and the artifacts it ships.

03 · Make the switch

Move to GitLab on your own terms

Teams can move from GitHub to GitLab incrementally. GitLab is designed to coexist with your existing environment during the transition, so you can start with one project or team rather than switch everything at once.

Migrate today

Explore migration resources

Results you can measure

03 · Go deeper

Go deeper with GitLab

After Transcend

See it on your own code

Request a demoStart free trial
GitLab Duo Agent Platform showing an agent session alongside its activity feed