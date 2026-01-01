After GitLab Transcend
It's time to rethink your software lifecycle.
It's time to rethink your software lifecycle.
01 · Ship at agent speed
Move faster and reduce AI rework
- Explore Duo Agent Platform
GitLab Duo Agent Platform
Produce more accepted changes
Coding agents get you to the merge request. Then the change waits on review, tests, security, and approvals. GitLab Duo Agent Platform carries it to production based on your context and guardrails. Its MCP server connects the AI coding tools you already use, under the same identity and policy.
- Explore GitLab Orbit
GitLab Orbit
Give agents the context they're missing
GitLab Orbit is the context graph for your entire software lifecycle. With Orbit, agents complete tasks with 45x fewer retries.
- See model options
Models and controls
Match the model to your workload
To power Duo Agent Platform, you can rely on GitLab-managed frontier and open-weight models. You can also use your own model hosted in private cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped environments. Your data is never used for model training.
02 · Prove every step
Govern every agent, every change
Agents now sit on both sides of software: building it and exploiting it. The GitLab Security Standard is a living set of concrete steps to find and fix weaknesses at machine speed, and to let your own agents earn autonomy one stage at a time.
Build the governed foundation for your software factory
GitLab gives every agent its own identity and permissions, so you can see what changed, who approved it, and what it touched, from the secrets a build can reach to the packages it admits and the artifacts it ships.
Free trial
GitLab Ultimate
Continuously detects vulnerabilities, triages every risk at machine speed with AI, and enforces policy in every pipeline.Start a free trial
Paid add-on
Secrets Manager
Keeps build-time secrets in one store, scoped to the job that needs them, so you can cut off a leaked credential in one click.Explore Secrets Manager
Early access
Artifact Central
Gives your organization one home for packages and containers, so that you can assemble the right build the first time.Request early access
Early access
Dependency Firewall
Applies one policy before the build to warn on, block, or quarantine risky packages on the registries you already use.Request early access
03 · Make the switch
Move to GitLab on your own terms
Teams can move from GitHub to GitLab incrementally. GitLab is designed to coexist with your existing environment during the transition, so you can start with one project or team rather than switch everything at once.
AI-powered migration tools
AI-powered tools help you import repositories, and convert GitHub Actions workflows to GitLab CI/CD pipelines.
Custom migration services
A GitLab expert maps your repositories, pipelines, and security tooling to a migration plan.
Exclusive migration offer
Teams migrating from GitHub can get GitLab free for one year with a three-year GitLab Premium or Ultimate commitment.
03 · Go deeper
Go deeper with GitLab
Workshops
Hands-on workshops
Get hands-on with GitLab in remote workshops the week of October 19.
On demand
Watch the Transcend keynote
Capture the full story on speed, trust, and predictable cost for agentic software engineering.
Hackathon
Life after Code hackathon
Register for the community hackathon, in partnership with Anthropic and Google Cloud.
After Transcend