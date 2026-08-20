Secure Build

Secrets Manager via GitLab Credits (Limited Availability)

Efficiently inject pipeline secrets, each scoped for the job that needs it, to reduce the blast radius of leaked credentials. Secrets work outside CI too — in Kubernetes, infrastructure as code, or through the API. Because credentials live in the same platform that runs your code and pipelines, your team will not need to maintain a separate integration or permission model. Start using it in GitLab.com as a paid add-on billed through GitLab Credits.

Manage

GitLab Credits usage caps (GA)

Cap your on-demand credit spend so you don’t need to worry about overages. Set a subscription-level cap in the Customers Portal, and a default per-user cap or per-user overrides through the GraphQL API. When consumption reaches a cap, features that consume GitLab Credits are suspended until the next billing period or until an administrator raises the cap.

AI Code

Resolve more merge conflicts with GitLab Duo (GA)

Stop resolving straightforward conflicts by hand in the UI or from the command line. Scale conflict resolution past what one developer can hand-merge. GitLab Duo analyzes the conflict, commits the resolution to your source branch, and posts a summary comment describing what changed.

AI Manage

Restricted visibility for custom agents and flows

Roll one agent out to every project in your top-level group without publishing it to the world. Restricted visibility sits between Private, which covers a single project, and Public, which exposes the item to everyone on GitLab.com.

AI Code

Access to plugins and marketplaces in GitLab Duo CLI (Experiment)

Give your whole team the same CLI setup from one install instead of everyone wiring up their own. A plugin bundles Agent Skills, custom slash commands, and Model Context Protocol servers together, and your team can host its own catalog of them in a Git repository. GitLab Duo CLI also reads .claude-plugin/marketplace.json files, so a marketplace your team already maintains works without modification.

AI Code

Resolve review discussions with GitLab Duo (GA)

Close review threads faster so you can move onto the next task. Select resolve with GitLab Duo on any discussion, and it reads the comment and the surrounding code, makes the requested change on the source branch, replies with a summary, and resolves the thread. You or the reviewer can reopen the thread if it doesn’t address the comment.

AI Code

New MCP tools for reading and searching merge requests

Ask your agent about a merge request and get an answer without the back and forth. A single get_merge_request call returns the diffs, commits, notes, pipelines, and discussions together, so the agent stops chaining requests to assemble the full picture. A new list_merge_requests tool searches and filters by author, assignee, reviewer, state, labels, or free text, so you can point the agent at the right merge requests without leaving your workflow.

AI Code

New GitLab Duo Agentic Chat UI in VS Code (Beta)

Try a rebuilt Agentic Chat panel in the GitLab for VS Code extension without committing to it. The models, agents, slash commands, and tool approvals underneath are unchanged, and a toggle in the panel returns you to the classic UI at any time. Turn on beta and experimental features for your top-level group or instance to see it.

Verify

Enforce merge trains for better governance

Keep every in-progress pipeline running when someone merges. One project-level setting applies merge train rules across the UI and the REST API, so an immediate merge won’t cancel or restart pipelines in flight. High-velocity monorepo teams keep CI costs predictable. Owners and Administrators can still make an exception when they need to.

AI

View agent task plan in session detail sidebar

See what an agent is working on in a glance without expanding activity log entries one by one. The session detail sidebar shows the agent’s latest plan automatically, with each task, its status, and a progress summary such as 2 of 5 completed.

Secure Analyze

Optimize SAST triage and remediation funnel

See how much of your SAST workflow AI already handles, so you can show what the automation is returning and target the stage that still needs oversight. The Security Dashboard traces critical and high vulnerabilities through detection, true positives confirmed by false positive detection, merge requests created by Agentic SAST Vulnerability Resolution, and fixes merged, over a 30-, 60-, or 90-day window.

AI Manage

Support for Amazon Bedrock Mantle (Beta)

Serve the GPT OSS 120B open-weight model from Amazon Bedrock Mantle in GitLab Duo Self-Hosted. Add it with your Mantle endpoint and API key, using the same OpenAI-compatible setup you already use for other platforms.

Secure

Dependency scanning support for Bun

Now you can scan Bun projects for known vulnerabilities as part of your standard pipelines. GitLab parses bun.lock files, and because Bun packages come from the npm registry, the GitLab advisory database already covers those dependencies with no extra configuration. Eligible findings also support dependency scanning auto-remediation.

Manage Secure

Disable OAuth DCR for more enterprise control over MCP

Control which OAuth clients reach your instance. Administrators on GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated can turn off Dynamic Client Registration (DCR) entirely through the application settings API. When it is off, clients must use a pre-registered OAuth application instead of registering themselves.

Secure

Advanced SAST for iOS (Beta)

Bring interprocedural taint analysis to iOS development. Advanced SAST now supports Objective-C and Swift, detects key OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerability classes, and traces the complete taint path even when it crosses the Swift and Objective-C boundary.