What's new in GitLab
Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.
Monthly releases
Scale agentic AI across trusted software delivery workflows
With 19.3, access your secrets at build-time, write agentic workflows in plain language and remediate your vulnerability backlog in bulk.
Gain governed access to your secrets at build-time
After its public beta with GitLab 19.0, GitLab Secret Manager is now available for GitLab.com customers as a paid add-on via GitLab Credits. It is designed to keep credentials in the same platform that runs your code and pipelines, and it is governed by the same access controls you already use for code.
Build custom flows in minutes with the Flow Creator Agent
Describe the automation you want in plain English, and get back a complete, runnable flow definition ready to register from the AI Catalog. The people who understand a workflow best are not always the people who know the Flow Registry schema, and 19.3 removes that requirement. Your team turns process knowledge into automation without having to learn YAML.
When your backlog outgrows your team, GitLab scales triage and remediation
Spend less time confirming false positives and more time shipping fixes that reduce real risk. Bulk-select multiple findings and run false positive detection and vulnerability resolution against the whole selection, so years of accumulated risk is clear in a single action instead of one vulnerability at a time. Run automated triage and remediation, no matter the scanner origin or severity.
This month's Notable Contributor: @gkepas
We recognize Giannis for sustained contributions across the GitLab codebase, the contributor platform, client-go, the Terraform provider, and GitLab Orbit. He is also an active translator and a member of the GitLab Community Discord.
What's coming
Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.
What's happening at GitLab
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