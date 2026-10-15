What's new in GitLab
Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.
Monthly releases
Connect agents, secure secrets, and route reviews, all under your controls
With GitLab 19.5, you connect any MCP-compatible agent to GitLab from the client your team already uses. You keep secrets under your existing permissions and get every merge request to the right reviewer, faster. Plus, 19.5 ships with 100+ other improvements and innovations.
Connect your agents to your software lifecycle with GitLab MCP server (GA)
Call GitLab from the coding harnesses teams already use, under the same identity and policy. External agents reach GitLab tools, context, and flows directly: they can read and change code, merge requests, work items, and pipelines, pull in only the details a task needs, and hand work to GitLab Duo Agent Platform flows.
Govern secrets like your code with GitLab Secrets Manager (GA)
Secure build-time secrets with unified permissions and full audit trails. Each secret is scoped to the job that needs it, and limited by branch, environment, and protection status. Built on OpenBao, it stores pipeline and runtime secrets inside GitLab and governs access with your existing permissions. When someone is offboarded from a project, they lose access to its secrets automatically.
Get every merge request in front of the right reviewer, faster (GA)
With the new Recommend Reviewer flow, route every merge request to the right reviewer, so reviews start sooner and review load spreads across every qualified engineer. When you create a merge request, GitLab recommends the best individual reviewer based on workload, time zone, availability, and expertise defined by approval rules and CODEOWNERS. The flow explains why it chose the suggested reviewers and lets you assign them in one click.
This month's Notable Contributor: @DhairyaMajmudar
Dhairya is a Level 3 contributor who contributed to offline transfer and Organizations support for import, so that groups, projects, and their memberships can move between GitLab instances.
What's coming
Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.
Be the first to know when new features ship
What's happening at GitLab
Scaling Git for the agentic software factory
Make every AI credit count: See, cap, and reduce agent spend
The GitLab Security Standard
Transcend Hackathon: Life after code, the path to production at the speed of imagination
Hands-on agentic engineering workshop
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