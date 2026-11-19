What's new in GitLab
Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.
Monthly releases
270+ improvements across the platform, made up of 13,600+ MRs merged
Notably, 19.6 includes new agentic workflows that help clear your vulnerability backlog, including the SAST findings that could be exploited, and replace a leaked GitLab token automatically. Teams get up to twice as much agentic work done per GitLab Credit, automate routine tasks on a schedule, and use @GitLab in Slack to turn decisions into issues, merge requests, and agent flows.
Clear your vulnerability backlog across group of projects
Turn on agentic triage and remediation across many projects at once, without writing a script. Rank SAST findings by whether they are actually exploitable, and track mean time to remediation on the security dashboard.
Automate routine engineering tasks on a schedule
Describe the task in plain language, set a cadence from every 15 minutes to every month, and agentic work runs without relying on a trigger. Each automation runs with scoped permissions, and with audit events that record every run and every change.
Turn Slack threads into agentic work
Mention @GitLab in a channel or DM within Slack, and let GitLab Duo Agent Platform create issues and merge requests, starts agent flows, and posts results back to Slack. With governance to match, each request runs with your GitLab permissions and is recorded as an agent session.
Rotate and fix leaked tokens without exposing the new secret
After discovering a leaked access token, GitLab revokes the leaked token, creates a replacement with the same scopes, and stores it in GitLab Secrets Manager. GitLab Duo then opens a merge request that has your code and CI/CD jobs read the secret instead, and no one, including GitLab, ever sees the new value.
Get up to twice as much agentic work done at the same cost
GitLab Duo Agent Platform now uses fewer model requests so GitLab Credits go up to twice as far, allowing you to put the savings into more agentic workflows, and new innovations within GitLab Flex, such as the recently introduced GitLab Secrets Manager.
This month's Notable Contributor: @jmrp
José is a Level 5 contributor who expanded fine-grained personal access token authorization across the GitLab GraphQL API. Fine-grained tokens can now read data like blame, CODEOWNERS validation, available deploy keys, and project security metrics.
What's coming
Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.
What's happening at GitLab
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