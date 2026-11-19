AI Manage

Run GitLab Orbit on GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated

GitLab Orbit gives agents a living map of your software lifecycle so they find answers with far fewer wrong turns. On GitLab Dedicated, GitLab runs GitLab Orbit for your instance. On GitLab Self-Managed, you install GitLab Orbit as a Helm release next to your GitLab instance and turn on indexing for each group.

AI Verify

Ask Orbit what's driving your CI runner time and spend

Find what's driving runner time and spend by asking GitLab Orbit. Orbit now indexes CI job duration and runner tags with the rest of your GitLab data, so you can see where merge request pipelines use minutes by runner tag.

AI

Keep working while Orbit indexes, or keep a Duo session local

Keep working while Orbit indexes your workspace. Run indexing in the background with --async, and use --wait to pause reads for an index that's still building. When Orbit is turned off for a GitLab Duo session, you can keep that session local.

Deploy Operate

Assemble builds with Artifact Central on GitLab Self-Managed (Beta)

Now in beta for GitLab Self-Managed, Artifact Central puts packages and container images next to your code and CI/CD pipelines with full context, so that every build is assembled without failures the first time.

Secure

Secure CI/CD secrets and prioritize live leaked tokens

Find a safer home for your CI/CD secrets, and know which leaked tokens are still live. The CI/CD variables drawer now suggests GitLab Secrets Manager so moving tokens there narrows who can see them, and validity checks cover more vendors so you know which leaked tokens are still active and rotate those first.

AI Secure

Govern and audit GitLab MCP server tools for AI agents

Control which GitLab tools agents can touch, and keep a clear record of what they do. Set Always Deny, Always Ask, or Always Allow per tool across every connected client, with audit events that separate agent actions from actions people take directly.

AI

Get Orbit and Duo flows from the GitLab MCP connection you already use

Your agents no longer need a separate Orbit MCP connection: add the Orbit toolset on the GitLab MCP server. When an MCP-compatible agent connects and Duo Agent Platform is available, the server also tells it to propose a matching GitLab Duo flow and confirm with you before it starts one.

Code

Review merge requests faster with Rapid Diffs

Start reviewing in seconds, even on large merge requests. Rapid Diffs replaces the classic diff view, so the first file appears up to three times faster. Browser search works right away without freezing the page, and the review tools you already use, such as file-by-file mode, mark as viewed, and keyboard shortcuts, keep working.

Verify AI

Resume CI jobs and agent sessions after an interruption

Stop losing progress when a job is interrupted. CI jobs and agent sessions can now resume where they left off instead of starting over.

Secure AI

Filter false positives on tracked branches before you merge

Filter out noise before you merge or ship, not only on your default branch. The SAST False Positive Detection Flow now runs automatically on new Critical and High vulnerabilities in any tracked branch, and in tracked tags that run SAST jobs.

AI Code

Delegate agentic work to workspace subagents

Keep task details like linter output out of the Developer Flow's context, or hand a task to a separate agent with its own instructions and limited tools. The Developer Flow decides when to delegate and receives only the result.

Secure

Block merge requests that add malicious packages

Stop malicious packages from merging regardless of severity. Add a malware rule to merge request approval policies so dependency scanning against GitLab malware advisories requires approval. Works with your existing scan finding rules across npm, PyPI, Maven, Go, NuGet, Cargo, and RubyGems when you run dependency scanning with SBOM.

Secure

Remediate Swift dependencies on your own runners

Remediate Swift dependencies with merge requests that bump vulnerable packages, and run those jobs on tagged runners you control. Open up to 30 remediation MRs per project, and auto-request reviews from Code Owners of the updated files.

Secure

Find vulnerabilities in Rust with Advanced SAST (Beta)

Turn on GitLab Advanced SAST, and it scans your Rust code automatically, with no additional configuration. You see untrusted input traced across functions and files, with a code flow from source to sink for findings such as SQL injection, command injection, and path traversal.

Verify

Limit pipeline variables before they destabilize CI/CD

Keep oversized pipeline variables from destabilizing your CI/CD infrastructure. As an administrator, you can now limit how many pipeline variables a pipeline holds and how large each one can be. On GitLab.com, the limits are 1,200 variables per pipeline, 128 KiB per value, and 1 MiB per file type value.

Verify

Orchestrate CI/CD jobs with the job router (Beta)

Get more control over how CI/CD jobs reach your runners. Instead of polling GitLab for jobs, your runners connect to the job router, which manages job distribution, and it's now live on GitLab.com and GitLab-hosted runners.

Deploy

Recover deleted Terraform states

Undo an accidental Terraform state deletion. When you delete a state, GitLab now holds it for a delay first, so you can restore it or delete it permanently. Maintainers restore a state through the GraphQL API, and each restore is recorded in an audit event.

Operate

Control Geo replication for each upload type

Run Geo with finer control over uploaded files. Geo now replicates each upload data type separately using partitioned tables, so you can turn replication and checksumming on or off for each type.

Secure

Hold merge requests that add known-exploited vulnerabilities

Keep critical and actively exploited vulnerabilities from merging without sign-off. Set group-level merge request approval policies that hold changes with critical or known-exploited vulnerabilities until a designated approver approves them.

Secure

Set vulnerability due dates on the details page

Keep remediation on schedule from the vulnerability details page. You can now view and set a vulnerability's due date there instead of only through the GraphQL API, and GitLab labels it overdue or due soon while it needs triage or is confirmed.

Secure

Filter group vulnerability reports by security attributes

Review every vulnerability for one application, even when it spans many projects. You can now filter the group vulnerability report by the security attributes assigned to your projects, such as business impact or application, and include or exclude each one.

Secure

See project risk at a glance in the security inventory

Spot the projects that need attention without opening each one. The security inventory now summarizes how many projects in a group need attention, have stale scans, or are unprotected. It also shows which projects have agentic triage and remediation flows turned on, next to their scanner coverage.